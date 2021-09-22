This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 22, 2021

September 22, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Repeat win for Duncan;
  • Increase to local COVID-19 cases;
  • Harvestfest is back this September 25-26;
  • Proof of vaccination begins September 22;
  • Taking steps to improve Morrisburg arena entrance;
  • Petition prompts community exemption and bylaw review;
  • Local Terry Fox run reaches significant milestone;
  • Upper Canada Playhouse update: Casting change;
  • Morrisburg Lions drop three straight in pre-season action;
  • Applefest an outstanding community success;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.