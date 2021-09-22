This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 22, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Repeat win for Duncan;
- Increase to local COVID-19 cases;
- Harvestfest is back this September 25-26;
- Proof of vaccination begins September 22;
- Taking steps to improve Morrisburg arena entrance;
- Petition prompts community exemption and bylaw review;
- Local Terry Fox run reaches significant milestone;
- Upper Canada Playhouse update: Casting change;
- Morrisburg Lions drop three straight in pre-season action;
- Applefest an outstanding community success;
- These stories and much more.
