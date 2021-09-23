Applefest – an outstanding community success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Iroquois Apple Festival

Event & Draw Winners50/50 Winner – Greg Wilson $1127.00 from Iroquois, ONCutest Apple Dumpling

Contest – 0-6 months 50/50 Winner – Greg Wilson $1127.00 from Iroquois, ONContest – 0-6 months 1st Maverick Jensen

2nd Ember Workman

3rd Ella Wolfe 7-12 months 1st Reid Lapier

2nd Aurora Trizisky

3rd Maya Gulinski 13-24 months 1st Junior Treparier Apple Peeling Contest Tom Gulinshi with 141 cm Crab Apple Guess Contest Isaac Frampton Apple Pie Contest 1st Betty Hamilton

2nd Jan Mustard

3rd Isaiah Edwards Apple Dessert Contest 1st Kacey & Katie Croteau

2nd Noah Caers & Grandma Shelley

3rd Judy Serviss Coloring Contest 6 & under 1st Eva Merkley

7 & 8 yrs 1st Lilly Empey

9 yrs & up 1st Jeremy Barkley Art Contest 1st Jan Mustard

2nd Martha Malatesta’s IPS 5/6 Core Class

3rd Kristan Rowe Best Overall Parade Float – Grand Prix Little Tykes Grand Prix Little Tykes Race Best Decorated Car 1st Harlie Harper

2nd Eva Merkley

3rd Ella Stitt Race Winners 3-5 yrs 1st Emma McMillan

6-8 yrs 1st Luc Muncaster

IROQUOIS – The weather originally looked a little iffy, but in the end Mother Nature smiled on the Iroquois Apple Festival September 18, and also on the huge crowds who turned out to take in the day long fun schedule of events. “It was really nice to see people so excited to come to our event. We had great sponsors and great volunteers,” said Iroquois Apple Festival committee member Anita Milne. “Our 2021 Apple Festival has gone very well.”

Without question, the hard work of many volunteers behind the scenes ensured that the first Festival since COVID-19 shut everything down, went off without a hitch. Committed sponsors and supporters also ensured a great day.

Festival events kicked off at 8 AM with an Apple pancake breakfast served up by the Anglican parish of South Dundas, and then action moved to the site of the Grand Prix Races, hugely popular with audiences and the racing tykes themselves. There was a wide variety of exhibits up and down the Iroquois Plaza, with baked goods and striking crafts also on display. Children could try out “rock climbing”, Tribek Inflatables and train rides around the town, while adults could bid on silent auction items or enjoy bingo.

The Golden Gears Car Club, set up in the Ross Video parking lot, welcomed unexpected numbers of car owners and car fanciers. “We had vehicles coming in from Cornwall, Prescott, Kemptville, Ingleside, all over,” said president Henry Swank. “People just wanted to get out and have fun.”

Naturally there was an apple pie baking contest, and also colouring and apple art contests. And the Iroquois Matilda Lions cooked up and served 700 barbecue chickens. After official opening ceremonies at noon, the Hillbilly Highway Band was on stage to entertain music lovers.

The Festival wrapped up with a well-attended Lighted Night Parade along village streets.

Festival organizers said, “This amazing day celebrated our local heritage and hospitality by showcasing this great community that we live in. Thank you to everyone!”

