Applefest – an outstanding community success

Event & Draw Winners50/50 Winner – Greg Wilson $1127.00 from Iroquois, ONCutest Apple Dumpling
Contest – 0-6 months
1st Maverick Jensen
2nd Ember Workman
3rd Ella Wolfe
7-12 months
1st Reid Lapier
2nd Aurora Trizisky
3rd Maya Gulinski
13-24 months
1st Junior Treparier
Apple Peeling Contest
Tom Gulinshi with 141 cm
Crab Apple Guess Contest
Isaac Frampton
Apple Pie Contest
1st Betty Hamilton
2nd Jan Mustard
3rd Isaiah Edwards
Apple Dessert Contest
1st Kacey & Katie Croteau
2nd Noah Caers & Grandma Shelley
3rd Judy Serviss
Coloring Contest
6 & under 1st Eva Merkley
7 & 8 yrs 1st Lilly Empey
9 yrs & up 1st Jeremy Barkley
Art Contest
1st Jan Mustard
2nd Martha Malatesta’s IPS 5/6 Core Class
3rd Kristan Rowe
Best Overall Parade Float – Grand Prix Little Tykes
Grand Prix Little Tykes Race
Best Decorated Car
1st Harlie Harper
2nd Eva Merkley
3rd Ella Stitt
Race Winners
3-5 yrs 1st Emma McMillan
6-8 yrs 1st Luc Muncaster
IROQUOIS – The weather originally looked a little iffy, but in the end Mother Nature smiled on the Iroquois Apple Festival September 18, and also on the huge crowds who turned out to take in the day long fun schedule of events. “It was really nice to see people so excited to come to our event. We had great sponsors and great volunteers,” said Iroquois Apple Festival committee member Anita Milne. “Our 2021 Apple Festival has gone very well.”
Without question, the hard work of many volunteers behind the scenes ensured that the first Festival since COVID-19 shut everything down, went off without a hitch. Committed sponsors and supporters also ensured a great day.
Festival events kicked off at 8 AM with an Apple pancake breakfast served up by the Anglican parish of South Dundas, and then action moved to the site of the Grand Prix Races, hugely popular with audiences and the racing tykes themselves. There was a wide variety of exhibits up and down the Iroquois Plaza, with baked goods and striking crafts also on display. Children could try out “rock climbing”, Tribek Inflatables and train rides around the town, while adults could bid on silent auction items or enjoy bingo.
The Golden Gears Car Club, set up in the Ross Video parking lot, welcomed unexpected numbers of car owners and car fanciers. “We had vehicles coming in from Cornwall, Prescott, Kemptville, Ingleside, all over,” said president Henry Swank. “People just wanted to get out and have fun.”
Naturally there was an apple pie baking contest, and also colouring and apple art contests. And the Iroquois Matilda Lions cooked up and served 700 barbecue chickens. After official opening ceremonies at noon, the Hillbilly Highway Band was on stage to entertain music lovers.
The Festival wrapped up with a well-attended Lighted Night Parade along village streets.
Festival organizers said, “This amazing day celebrated our local heritage and hospitality by showcasing this great community that we live in. Thank you to everyone!”