Obituary – Bev Montroy

Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Sunday, September 19, 2021, Bev Montroy (nee McCooeye) of Prescott, age 58. Loving mother of Nicole Lowey of Iroquois and Lacey Tyo (Cory) of Williamsburg. Dear sister of Brent McCooeye (late Eva) of Morrisburg, Susan White (Tim Patterson) of Morrisburg, Steven McCooeye (Laurie) of Morrisburg and Garnet McCooeye (Amber) of Iroquois. Bev will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Roman, Nolan, Elliott, Declan and Delilah. She was predeceased by her parents Garnet and Lyla McCooeye (nee Richmire), her infant son Trevor, her infant sister Barbara, her infant brother Keith, her sister Rhonda Roderick and her brothers Brian and Nelson McCooeye. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at the New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg on Friday, September 24th at 2 p.m. Donations to the Brockville General Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

