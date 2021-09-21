Repeat win for Eric Duncan in SDSG

September 21, 2021 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
Re-elected Conservative MP Eric Duncan addresses a small gathering of family and supporters at Wing House in Cornwall. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

CORNWALL – SDSG remains blue. Conservative candidate Eric Duncan has won in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

Duncan took an early lead in the riding after the polls closed at 9:30 p.m. Both CTV and CBC declared Duncan the winner just after 10:15 p.m.

While Duncan is being returned to the House of Commons as MP, he will continue to serve on the opposition benches. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will form another minority government. As of 11:15 p.m. EST, the Liberals are leading or elected in 155 ridings, while Erin O’Toole’s Conservative Party is leading or elected in 124 ridings.

Even with the Conservatives not winning enough seats to form government, Duncan said that the party is moving in the right direction.

“Canadians sent a message that they want to have parties together to some degree, and we can do that,” Duncan told media during a small victory gathering in Cornwall. “I am very thankful for the support offered over the past 36 days, and I have a good mandate here locally.”

This is Duncan’s second term as MP. He won in October 2019, taking over the seat from five-term incumbent MP Guy Lauzon.

Read more on Duncan’s victory and other area results in the September 22 issue of The Leader.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.