Editorial – We endorse participation

The Federal Election is less than a week away and Canadians will have their turn to select who will govern them. The local election race has been underwhelming, lacking the discourse and debate that normally occurs. While that is disappointing, in this election, the national campaign is where our attention should be. The benefit of this election is the major political parties each have distinct plans for the future.

Many of the issues discussed by the parties and their leaders impact aspects of daily life. Some are long-standing issues or debates, others are a matter of circumstance. All lead to questions that you should answer when you cast your ballot Monday. This is your turn to decide if you are happy with the current course of the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery. Should the government’s direction change? If so, how?

Child care has returned front-and-centre as a policy debate, as it should. Which is the better choice for Canadians – tax rebates or subsidized prices? Which can you afford and how will this affect your family? Does this issue even affect your family?

Does the health care system need to expand to cover more, or does it need more money spent to pay for what already exists? What about those who fall through the cracks in the health care system as it is? If you have recently used the health care system, would your experience have been better if one of the party platforms was already in place?

Has enough been done to create jobs and lower unemployment? What about the economy of tomorrow, are students getting the education they need for the jobs of the future? And what about those who see their jobs lost now, are they forgotten? How do those people find work?

The environment is changing. At last all major parties agree that climate change is a real issue. This summer has seen scorching heat waves, turbulent storms, and wildfires in many parts of Canada. Every party has some plan for attempting to fix our past mistakes when it comes to the environment. Which one do you think is best for the environment, and for you?

Another question to ask is Canada on the right path for reconciliation with Indigenous communities? Is the country doing enough, too little, or too much, to mend our relationship with those who were here first?

These are only a few of the many issues in the campaign.

Disappointingly, all major parties have left out details on what would be cut in the current finances to implement their plans. Nor have the parties provided any concrete detail to eventually balance the budget. Families cannot live off credit cards forever, but apparently governments can.

The Leader does not endorse individual candidates or parties. We endorse participation in the political process. As Canadians, it is our right to vote, and our duty to be informed voters. No one can be an expert in every issue, but everyone knows how issues affect them. Use your best judgement, review the information, and be an informed voter. Most importantly, on September 20 be part of the process and vote.

