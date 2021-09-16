Virtual Terry Fox Run this weekend

MORRISBURG – For 41 years, Canadians have raised money for cancer research in memory of Terry Fox. This year, the second of the COVID-19 pandemic, has meant the Terry Fox Run will be virtual and individually-based again.

“We’re still running, but again its everyone on their own,” said Morrisburg run organizer Scott Robinson.

He told The Leader that fundraising by those involved continues to be well supported. “Those who support the run are still supporting it well,” Robinson said.

This year’s event is this Sunday, September 19. All fundraising and registration activities are online to promote physical distancing and keep participants safe.

Morrisburg’s Terry Fox Run course will again begin at the waterfront park and go along Lakeshore Drive west through Mariatown.

Robinson said along the way are signs including new QR Code signs for people if they want to donate to the Terry Fox Foundation.

“People want to get out and be active, especially with everything that has gone on the last year or so,” he explained. “We just have to be more careful about groups which is why it’s an individually-based run.”

Last year’s virtual event raised over $5,000 locally for the foundation. Since the local run began in 1994, nearly $150,000 has been raised in the community.

Registrations and donations are still being accepted online at www.terryfox.org.

