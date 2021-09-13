Obituary – Sandra Burns

Peacefully surrounded by family at the Ottawa Civic Hospital Heart Institute on Saturday, September 11, 2021, Sandra Burns (nee Dickson) of Iroquois, age 75. Loving husband of Tom Burns for 56 years. Loving mother of Dennis Burns (Sylviane), Julie Bennett (Bill) and Jody Burns (Jasmin), all of Iroquois. Dear sister of Judy Veinotte (Harland) of Morrisburg and Alice Jarvis of Cornwall. Dear sister-in-law of David Burns (Heather) of Kemptville and Cathy Copeland (Brian) of Spencerville. Sandra will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Thomas, Deven, Nicholas (Katie), Cassidy (Drew) and Andy (Grace). She was predeceased by her parents Murray and Verna Dickson, her father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Irene Burns, her sister Linda McMillan and her brothers Gerry, Glenn, Dorlan and Donald Dickson. Sandra will be sadly missed by her faithful companion Muffin and her many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Inurnment

Iroquois Point Cemetery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



