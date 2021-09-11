Obituary – Miles Lewis

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Thursday, September 9, 2021, Miles Lewis of Dixons Corners, age 74. Loving husband of Debbie Lewis (nee Fawcett) for 54 years. Loving father of Sherry Lewis of Cardinal and Glen Lewis (Chelsea Van Wylick) of Monkland. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn Bruce (Vern) of Ottawa, Bud Fawcett (Gloria) of Smiths Falls, Bernice Scale (Paul) of Brockville, Brent Fawcett (Darlene) of South Mountain, Barry Fawcett (Diane) of Iroquois, Bev Montgomery (late Terry Adams) of Ingleside and Bea Wigney (Garry) of South Mountain. Miles will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Blaine, Jade, Cody, Hunter, Beau and his great-granddaughter Rilynne. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Sadie Lewis, his sister Emily Barkley and his sister-in-law Verla Levere. Miles is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He lived…he loved…he laughed

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Dundas Manor Activity Fund would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Inurnment

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

