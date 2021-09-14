Obituary – Mary Steele

Mary Steele (nee Shane) of Winchester Springs passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the age of 89. Loving wife of Eric Holmes Steele for 68 years. Cherished mother of Wendy Byvelds (Jerry) of Brinston, Donna McNairn (Donnie) of Oshawa, Larry Steele of Winchester Springs, Brian Steele (Ann) of Winchester Springs, Gary Steele of Winchester Springs, Maureen Steele (Dan Smith) of Kingston and Rob Steele (Susan) of Winchester Springs. Dear sister of Freida Tharp (Russell) of Manotick. She was predeceased by her parents Laurence and Annie Shane, her sister Marguerite Milne (late John) and her brother Murray Shane. Dear sister-in-law of Anna Shane of Rideau Ferry, Lorna Hooper (Winston) of Appleton, Ruth Robertson (Lorne) of Bracebridge and Allen Davidson (late Irene) of Ottawa. Mary will be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral will be held at the Hope Springs United Church on Thursday, September 16 followed by an interment at the Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Hope Springs United Church or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

