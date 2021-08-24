Obituary – Rheal Leroux

Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Rheal Leroux of Iroquois, formerly of Saanichton, B.C., age 84. Beloved husband of the late Jean Leroux (nee Phillips). Dear father of Marc Leroux (Laura Johnston) of Iroquois and Lynn Antoine (late Mark Antoine) of Cornwall. Dear stepfather of Amanda Dodgshon and Julien Phillips, both of Victoria, B.C. Dear brother of Therese Leroux of Quebec City and Herve Leroux (late Francoise) of Gatineau. Predeceased by his sister Diane Leroux and his brothers Roger and Jean-Guy Leroux. Rheal will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Rheal’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Prostate Cancer Research would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

