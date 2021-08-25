This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 25, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Be a Firefighter Day draws overwhelming interest;

EOHU reaches vaccination goal – now aiming for more;

Education meeting requested by SDG;

NDP only party without local candidate;

County Council asks for advertising policy;

Editorial – Affordability the real issue;

Soccer closes out successful summer season;

Surge advance to NCOBA finals;

Hit musical Johnny and June heralds grand re-opening;

These stories and more. Plus Cooking with Janeen returns with another new column.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday. Did you know local information continues to drive newspaper readership? Be in the know with a subscription to The Leader. Only $35/year delivered weekly to your mailbox. To subscribe now, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



