Obituary – Shelley Fader-Bretzlaff

Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital, on March 25, 2021. Shelley Fader-Bretzlaff of Brockville (formerly of Iroquois) at the age of 63. Dearly beloved wife of Gary Bretzlaff. Loving mother of Michelle and Kevin and grandmother of William and Gregory. Dear sister of Kevin (Bonnie) and sister-in-law of Lorraine and Wayne. Predeceased by her parents Ron and Joyce Fader. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 370, on Sunday, September 19 from 11am-3pm. Donations to the Iroquois Point Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

