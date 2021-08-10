Obituary – Jessie Elliott

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, August 8, 2021, Jessie Elliott (nee Smith) of Morrisburg, age 36. Loving wife of Justin Elliott. Loving mother of Jordan, Taylor and Georgia. Beloved daughter of MaryAnne Smith of South Mountain and the late Laurence Smith. Dear sister of Brendan Smith (Lianne) of Ottawa, Brian Smith (Kyla) of Pembroke and Sarah Smith of South Mountain. Dear daughter-in-law of Calvin and Sandy Elliott of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of Sheena Scheffer (Jordan) of Ingleside. Dear aunt of Grace, Quinn, Hayden, Scarlet, Jayden and Hannah. Jessie will be sadly missed by her dear friends Ashley Lewis and Jenn Loughlin, her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to a fund that will be used to assist with the children’s education would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Please make cheque payable to “Justin Elliott” and mail it to Box 40, Williamsburg, ON, K0C 2H0. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

