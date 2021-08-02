Obituary – Raymond Richmire

Peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Saturday July 31, 2021, Raymond Richmire of Morrisburg, age 60. Loving husband of Carol Richmire (nee Brunet) for almost 26 years. Loving father of Raymond Jr. of Morrisburg and Natalie Richmire of Hamilton. He will be fondly remembered by his granddaughter Alaina. Dear brother of Randy Richmire (Lesa) of Morrisburg, Cairlyn Brown (Ricky) of Iroquois, Brenda Fyke of Iroquois and Gordon Richmire (Sandra) of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Darcey and Margaret Richmire (nee Tyo) and his sister Doreen Montroy. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



