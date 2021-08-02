Obituary – Michael Scuffell

At the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Michael Scuffell of Ingleside, age 73. Loving husband of Patricia Scuffell (nee Jones). Loving father of Shannon Viger (Steven) of St. Lazare, Quebec and Lorrie Scuffell (Jamie Miller) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Gillian Murphy (Terry) of Greenfield Park, Quebec and Hilary White (Scott) of NDG, Quebec. Grumpy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Christopher, Emily, Sawyer and Kinley. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery, Long Sault. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

