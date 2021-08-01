Obituary – Charlie Moore

Charlie Moore, S/SGT. (retired) RCMP

1935 Dublin – 2021 Morrisburg

Passed peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the age of 86. Loving husband and best friend of Kathleen “Kitty” Moore (née Dunleavy). Generous father of Deirdre (John Kiska), Moira, and Eileen (Andrew Fisher). Playful Papa Charlie of grandchildren Sean and Cate. Dear brother of Lawrence Moore and Gwen McDevitt. Mischievous son of Thomas and Evelyn Moore (née Higgins.) Predeceased by his twin sister Mary Slattery (late Tom) of London, England, and his brother Thomas, of Dublin, Ireland. He will be greatly missed by family and friends in Canada, the U.S., England, Ireland, and New Zealand.

When he could be dragged off the golf course, Charlie was passionate about art, twenty-minute scotch, and telling tall tales.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital for their loving and compassionate care. If you wish to donate in Charlie’s memory, please consider donating to WDMH. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at the Morrisburg Golf Clubhouse at a later date.

