Obituary – Donald Allen

Suddenly at home on Friday, July 30, 2021, Donald Allen of Dixons Corners, age 68. Donald is survived by his companion Lynn Horne of Brantford, his sons Ryan Allen and Lyndon Allen, both of Ormstown, his grandson Jaxson, his two sisters as well as his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Myrtle Allen (nee Forrester). Donald will be fondly remembered by his work family at Cedar Lodge Farms as well as several close friends in the area who were very special to him.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Donald’s life will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Club on Sunday August 22nd from 1-4 p.m. In memory of Donald please do a favour for someone in need instead of making a donation or sending flowers. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

