Obituary – Gordon Strader

Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Monday, July 19, 2021, Gordon Strader of Glen Stewart, age 82. Loving husband of Nellie Strader (nee Van Dyke) for 64 years. Loving father of Diana Strader (Francois Koury) of Ormstown, P.Q., Randy (Sandra) of Iroquois, Kathy Baldwin (Kevin) of Brinston, Danny (Marie Schaub) of Iroquois and Tim (Patty) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Marie Trites (late Ora) of Brampton, Patsy Thompson (late Johnny Scarbo) of Cardinal, Ron (Sandy) of Nova Scotia, Linda Buckland (Jay) of Florida, Judy Lingard (Alan) of Prescott, Steve (Barb) of Iroquois, Arnold (Lori) of Florida and Bobby (late Colleen) of Florida. Gordon will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Joshua, Nathan, Tara, Jay R, Tyler, Shayne, Derek, Darren, Dana, Danielle, Luke, Shelby and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Gilbert “Gib” and Lula Strader (nee Holmes), his sister Dawn Vandemheen and his brothers Rick and Jimmy Strader. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral arrangements are private. Interment of cremated remains will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

