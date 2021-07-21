This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 21, 2021

July 21, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • EOHU ending mass vaccination clinics;
  • Soccer returns to South Dundas;
  • SDG passes sign bylaw revisions;
  • Generous donation supports The Playhouse’s re-opening;
  • County Road 8/18 rehab approved;
  • Editorial – Should we still think small?
  • Five regional incentive projects approved;
  • Seaway Valley Folk Festival at Stone Crop Acres;
  • Surge win two-out-of-three games;
  • These stories and more, plus the latest in our series of Artistic expressions in South Dundas, Wendy Gibb with another installment of Gibberish, and our special Farm-to-Table local feature.

