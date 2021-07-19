Obituary – Betty Shaver

Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital, on Friday, July 16, 2021. Betty Shaver (nee Prosser) of Iroquois at the age of 82. Dearly beloved wife of the late Glenn Shaver. Loving mother of Doug (Susan) of Iroquois and the late Gwendolyn Shaver. Dear grandmother to Burt (Marsha) and his children Dillon, Emma and Alex. Survived by her brother Walter (Iona) of Belleville and sister Doreen (Willis) Markell of Iroquois. Predeceased by her brothers Carlos, Warren, Graham and John Prosser. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Tuesday, July 20, at 11am. Donations to the Charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Spruce Haven Cemetery

