Obituary – Dorothy Helen Godard

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Dorothy Godard (nee Irven) of Brockville at the age of 94. Dearly beloved wife of the late Oscar Godard and the late Donnie Meldrum. Loving mother of of Bryan Meldrum (Heather) of Berwick, Faye Auger (Allan) of Lunenburg, Connie Dingwall (Winston) of Berwick and Betty McEwen of Iroquois. Beloved daughter of the late Lorne and Helen (Armstrong) Irven of Morewood. She is survived by her loving sister Marie Kinnear of Russell and her brother David (Kim) Irven of Chesterville, sisters-in-law Betty Irven, Mildred Irven, brothers-in-law Ken Harrison and Robert Lobb. Predceased by her brothers Harold, John, Donnie and sisters Greta, Lorna and infant brother Dalton. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Wednesday, July 21 at 1pm. Donations to the Winchester Hospital or the Dundas Manor would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. . If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Maple Ridge Cemetery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



