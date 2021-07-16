Obituary – Scott Froats

Suddenly at home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Scott Froats of Brinston, age 50. Loving companion of Tammy Johnston. Loving father of Ryan Froats (Kendra Buter) of Morrisburg. Dear stepfather of Nash Nesbitt of Peterborough. Beloved son of Dennis and Jean Froats (nee Jollota) of Brinston. Dear brother of Blair Froats (Carolyn) of Brinston and Karen MacDonald (Paul) of Gananoque. Dear uncle of Alana, Marnie, Morgan, Gavin, Jack and Harrison. Scott will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



