EOHU to end mass vaccination clinics on August 27

CORNWALL – If you have booked a COVID-19 vaccine for after August 27, you need to re-book it to an earlier date.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit announced today (July 15) that due to “ample” supply of vaccines and speeding up of second dose vaccinations, it is discontinuing mass vaccination clinics after August 28.

This change means over 16,000 people in the EOHU region will now have to re-book their appointments to a date earlier than August 28.

Appointments can be re-booked via the provincial booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

This weekend, the EOHU is operating two walk-in clinics, one in Cornwall at the Benson Centre, the other in Casselman at the JR Brisson Arena. Both are scheduled for July 17 and accept walk-ins from 9:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. and from 1 P.M. and 2:30 P.M.

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported. The last new cases were diagnosed on July 7. There are three active COVID-19 cases in the EOHU, all three are in Alfred-Plantagenet.

