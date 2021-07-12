Obituary – Anthony Layden

Suddenly at home on Saturday, July 10, 2021, Anthony Layden of Iroquois, age 52. Loving companion of Angela Kelly (nee Barnhartd). Loving father of Daniel Layden of Iroquois and Isabelle Layden (Tyler Fitzsimmons) of Oshawa. Dear stepfather of Jada Kelly of Mariatown and Seth Kelly of Iroquois. Beloved son of Jeannette Layden of Harbor Grace, Newfoundland and the late Albert Layden. Dear brother of Albert Layden (Stella) of Brampton, Ira Layden (Cheryl) of Pouch Cove, Newfoundland and Melissa Parsons (Freeman) of Victoria, Newfoundland. Anthony will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Nevaeh and Kayson, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

