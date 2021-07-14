This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 14, 2021

July 14, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Ontario moving to Step Three;
  • Record crowds for tugboat watching;
  • Hulbert-Valley United Church congregation gives to WDMH;
  • SDG education plan needs input from area families;
  • Transfer station decision made;
  • Seaway school staff and community go the extra mile;
  • Editorial – Public use is for everyone;
  • Seaway Surge 13U open season with a win;
  • Community bids farewell to Rev. Dr. Jon Martin;
  • These stories and more, plus the next installment of our series Artistic Expressions in South Dundas.

