Obituary – Paul Barkley

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 9, 2021, Paul Barkley of Morrisburg, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Lois Barkley (nee Carkner) for 63 years. Loving father of Debbie Houle (Jacques) of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bonnie Fenlong (Wayne) of Brockville and Bobby Barkley (Joan) of Brockville. Dear brother of Eleanor Smith of Morrisburg. Paul will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Corey, Karina, Adrian, Ryan, Amanda, Danny, Kristin and great-grandchildren Alexia, Krista, Kayla, Jake, Morgan, Emerick, Odin, Deacon, Alexander and William. Predeceased by his parents Orlin and Gladys Barkley (nee Weegar). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A public celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

