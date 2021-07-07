This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 7, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Vaccinations lagging for people under 30;
- And so it begins… construction has started on the Morrisburg roundabout;
- Budget website approved;
- Three-lot subdivision proposed;
- Five months and three goals – a feature interview with new SDG Warden Allan Armstrong;
- Waterfront plans coming to fruition;
- Editorial – Growing forward;
- Gibberish – Inanimate Objects Master Plan;
- Soccer season begins July 17;
- These stories and more, plus the second installment of our series on Artistic Expressions in South Dundas.
