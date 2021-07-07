This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 7, 2021

July 7, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Vaccinations lagging for people under 30;
  • And so it begins… construction has started on the Morrisburg roundabout;
  • Budget website approved;
  • Three-lot subdivision proposed;
  • Five months and three goals – a feature interview with new SDG Warden Allan Armstrong;
  • Waterfront plans coming to fruition;
  • Editorial – Growing forward;
  • Gibberish – Inanimate Objects Master Plan;
  • Soccer season begins July 17;
  • These stories and more, plus the second installment of our series on Artistic Expressions in South Dundas.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

