Obituary – Keitha McConnell

Keitha Jane McConnell (nee Lane)

A life-long resident of communities along the St. Lawrence River, Keitha McConnell passed away July 2nd at Dundas Manor, Winchester ON. She was 101. Keitha Jane Lane was born in Aultsville November 15, 1919, was the eldest daughter of Oscar and Edith Lane. She had a younger sister Wanda who tragically died at the age of 6 years. Keitha was raised in the community and attended school in Aultsville. In 1935 she married Charles (Charlie) Montgomery McConnell. The couple farmed on the second concession of Aultsville and raised two sons, Charles Anthony and Kevin Allen McConnell. Charles A. married Helen Morrow in 1961, while Kevin married Marilyn Warren in 1978. With the development of the St. Lawrence Seaway in the late 1950’s, Keitha and Charlie moved from the family farm to the newly established community of Ingleside. In 1957 Charlie took a position as custodian of a new public school and held this position until retiring in 1971 due to poor health.

A homemaker during the early part of her married life but now faced with Charlie’s failing health, Keitha embarked on her own career, learning to drive and securing a position as a caregiver with the Parisien Manor, a long-term care facility in Cornwall. After Charlie passed away in 1974 following heart surgery and complications due to cancer, Keitha continued working until her retirement in 1984. Keitha continued living at the family home in Ingleside until moving in 1999 to a senior’s apartment complex in Iroquois ON where she resided for 16 years. Despite failing eyesight in later years, Keitha was extremely active and had a wide range of interests her entire life. She was a regular attendee at church and community suppers, attended Legion dances, belonged to various organizations, senior clubs, travelled, always enjoyed a game of euchre and was an avid hockey and baseball fan. Keitha also enjoyed desserts and especially had a weakness for ice cream. She was a lifelong member of the Ingleside and Iroquois United church congregations. After being hospitalized in January 2015 for treatment of pneumonia followed by hip surgery in February, Keitha moved to the Hartford Retirement Home in Morrisburg later than same year. In August 2017, at the age of 97, she decided it was time to move to Woodland Villa (a long-term care facility) in Long Sault ON as she felt that “one day she might need more care”. In 2019 she requested to be moved to Dundas Manor as it would be closer for family members to visit.

Keitha was predeceased by her parents, her sister Wanda, her husband Charlie, son Charles A., brother-in-law Roy McConnell (late Marjorie), sister-in-law Marion McConnell Hart (late Roy), granddaughter Carol McConnell and nephews Roy McConnell Jr. and Mark Hart (Connie). Keitha is survived by her son Kevin, daughters-in-law Helen McConnell and Marilyn McConnell, grandchildren, Stephen McConnell, Barbara Desnoyers (Denis), James McConnell (Megan) and Derek Looyen, eight great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, her niece Brenda Hart Conrad (Walter), nephew Lee Hart (Angie), McConnell cousins Wayne (Betty) McConnell, Louanna and Jim Saunders, Lane family cousins Mervin Wells (Lyn), Carson Wells (Susan) and Sharon Urqhart (Jim). Many thanks to the administration staff, personal care workers and doctors at Dundas Manor for Keitha’s care during her time there.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg Saturday, July 10, followed by burial in the family plot at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery.

Donations to Dundas Manor or CNIB would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



