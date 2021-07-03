Obituary – Hannah Warren

With profound sadness we bid our beautiful Hannah farewell. Only 17 and with so much left to accomplish, her bright light has been suddenly extinguished by complications from epilepsy. Having struggled with Type 1 diabetes and epilepsy, she overcame many hurdles and expressed herself through art and her ever-present smile. Much loved daughter of Melanie Warren (Rob Saunders) of Inkerman and the late Brad Tinkler. Dear sister of Harrison Burke who she affectionately called Gus. Maternal granddaughter of Carole Warren and the late Clarence Warren. Paternal granddaughter of Norm and Doris Tinkler. Beloved niece of Cindy Bennis (Jim), Leisa Beckstead (Ernie), Sara Warren, Cheryl Elliott, Brian Tinkler (Patti) and Brent Tinkler. Hannah will be fondly remembered by her godfather Todd Mark, her special friend Cole, many great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends. It takes a village to raise a child. Hannah had many people who loved her.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the Diabetes Society or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



