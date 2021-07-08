Obituary – Stan Saddlemire

At the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Stan Saddlemire of Winchester, age 63. Loving husband of Barbara Saddlemire (nee Jones). Loving father of Stacy Saddlemire (Mark Montroy) of Glen Becker and Ashley Saddlemire (Anthony Shearer) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Marj VanderVeen (Jack) of Williamsburg, Chuck Saddlemire of Williamsburg, and Paul Saddlemire (Jen) of Cornwall. Poppa will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Remington, Abigail, Karly, Guage and Bentley. Stan was predeceased by his parents Stuart and Ethel Saddlemire, his sisters Judy Barkley and Gail Kelly and his brother Art Saddlemire. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

