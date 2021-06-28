Obituary – Jessie McLaughlin

Peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Jessie McLaughlin of Morrisburg at the age of 85 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Raymond McLaughlin. Loving mother of Elizabeth McLaughlin, Wendy McLaughlin (Ron), Tim McLaughlin (Patty), Kathy McLaughlin (Robert), Norma Fyke (Morris) and Judy Keeler (Glen). Survived by her brother and sister in Scotland. Predeceased by 3 sisters and 1 brother. Sadly missed 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private visitation for family will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Tuesday. A private graveside service will be held at St. John’s Anglican Cemetery on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

