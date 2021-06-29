Obituary – Ralph Brown

Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital, on Monday June 28, 2021. Ralph Brown of Morrisburg, at the age of 84. Beloved companion of Marilyn Harper of Morrisburg. Dear father of Shawna Williams and step-father of Crystal (Doug) Hurlbert and Jennifer Lamoureux. Predeceased by his parents William and Violet Brown and by his brother Earl (Carol) Brown. Survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



