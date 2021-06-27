Boil Water advisory issued for Ingleside

SOUTH STORMONT – A boil water advisory has been issued for users of the Ingleside water system. The Township of South Stormont issued the warning early Sunday afternoon (June 27).

The cause of the order is low water pressure in the drinking water system. Only Ingleside is affected by the boil water advisory.

Water users need to bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before letting it cool down to drink. Boiling the tap water will kill any microorganisms in the water.

Users can also use an alternative source of drinking water such as bottled water.

Hand-washing should be with previously boiled water, or with tap water. Young children should not be bathed in the tap water as they are more likely to drink the water. Adults and older youth can safely take showers with the water.

Laundry can be washed as normal, but dish-washing should be with soap, water, and then disinfected.

If you have drank the tap water and feel symptoms of nausea, cramps, diarrhea, jaundice, headache, or fatigue, contact your doctor.

According to South Stormont there are no cases of illness reported.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice.

