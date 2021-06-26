Obituary – Elizabeth Brunt

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home, Winchester, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, Liz Brunt (nee Heckman) of Williamsburg, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Brunt. Loving mother of Allan (Sandra) of Williamsburg, Beverley Paris (Bob) of Carlsbad Springs, Peter (Brenda) of Williamsburg and Doug (Mary) of Ottawa. Dear sister of Marie Patton of Montreal. Liz will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Kevin (Crystal), Michael, Janet, Byron (Jenna), Tristan (Brittani), Emily, Nicholas and great-grandchildren Kaylee, Elora, Lauren, Quinn and Poppy. She was predeceased by her parents Karl and Elise Heckman), her brother Carl Heckman, her great-grandson Gavin and her granddaughter-in-law Allison Brunt. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Dundas Manor Redevelopment Fund would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

