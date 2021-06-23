MORRISBURG – Today, the Municipality of South Dundas, South Dundas Tourism Committee and St. Lawrence College launched the new app South Dundas Tourism Pursuit.

“Let the games begin!” – so said South Dundas Tourism Committee chair Norene Hyatt-Gervais.

The idea for the mobile phone app, which is now available for download through Apple Store and Google Play, started back in during a 2020 Tourism Committee brainstorming session.

“Isn’t collaboration a wonderful thing,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner who emceed the in-person event at Stone Crop Acres Winery and Vineyard. South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds, who Gardner introduced as South Dundas’ strongest tourism champion, spoke highly of the collaboration and partnership between the municipality and the college that resulted in this new, innovative tool that will help continue to bring more and more people into South Dundas.

“Education is something that’s near and dear to my heart. To work with local students in this regard is a great thing.”

He added that he is hoping for a semi-triumphant tourism season and hopes that this app takes off and gets a lot of downloads. He said he already has the app downloaded on his own phone.

MPP Jim McDonell was on hand to offer his congratulations to this innovative app launch that helps to support a key industry – tourism.

“This app demonstrates the power of collaboration and the power of connection,” said St. Lawrence College president and CEO Glenn Vollebregt.

He added that he hopes this will help spark more connections between St. Lawrence College and its surrounding communities.

James Dupuis, the professor of the St. Lawrence College class who built this app led a demonstration of the app and its features including badges collected for visiting locations across South Dundas, mini games and rewards.

“Thanks to everyone who came together to make this app a real live product. The students are the ones who created this product and turned a vision into a real live thing and they did a great job,” he said.

