This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Al Armstrong elected new SDG Warden;
  • Surprise visitor brings and unexpected gift;
  • SDG sign bylaw deferred to seek legal advice;
  • Wayne Domanko receives 50-year anniversary pin;
  • COVID-19 numbers remain low, vaccine changes confirmed;
  • Morrisburg waterfront path ICIP funded;
  • Drought among reasons for low water levels this season;
  • Editorial – EOHU clinics well run;
  • New Cancer Care Coach at WDMH;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.