Obituary – Catherine “Kitty” Patenaude

Peacefully at home in Williamsburg, ON, on May 8, 2021. Cherished and beloved wife of 30 years to Peter. Fur mommy to Beatrice. Survived by her sister Marilyn McGunigal (Tim). Predeceased by her parents Gerald and Frances Kealey (nee Dalton), her sister Patricia Dufour (Paul) and brother Sean (Anne Henry). Deeply loved and missed by many nieces, nephews, close family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Parish, 1060 Baseline Rd, at the corner of Merivale Rd. Interment to follow at Hope Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. To join the service via live stream, please click on the link below before the service begins http://meet.google.com/ybe-ouab-hvk.

