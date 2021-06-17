Obituary – Sharon Crites

Peacefully at home on Monday, June 14, 2021, Sharon Crites (nee Gratton) of Morrisburg, age 62. Loving wife of Todd Crites. Loving mother of Jeanne French (Fred) of Limoges. Loving grandmother of Amy French. Dear sister of David Gratton (Katherine) of Sault St. Marie, Ricky Gratton (Maria) of Lucan, Jimmy Gratton of London, Jeff Gratton of Spanish and Danny Gratton of Spanish. Predeceased by her parents Rene and Annie Gratton (nee Ayres), her sister Debra Mynka and her brother Tommy Gratton. Sharon is also survived by nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Sharon’s dear friend Lorraine Maxwell for the tremendous love and support that she provided to Sharon during her illness.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

