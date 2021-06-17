Obituary – Rae Stewart

Peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Rae Stewart of St. Catharines, age 70. Loving husband of Sheilla Stewart (nee Barkley) for 50 years. Loving father of Leslea Wylie of Hamilton, Lorri Gignac (Dan) of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Leesa Stewart of St. Catharines and Michelle Rosenthal (Erik) of St. Catharines. Rae will be fondly remembered by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Graham of Stittsville, Carl of Williamsburg, Joyce McCormick (Terry) of St. Catharines and Larry of Williamsburg. Dear brother-in-law of Patricia Harper (Don) of Prescott and Donnie Barkley (June) of Prescott. Predeceased by his parents Ernest and Grace Stewart (nee Garlough) and his brother Dale. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

