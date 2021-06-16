This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • SDG Warden removed after sex crime charges;
  • Lowest number of COVID-19 infections since September 2020;
  • Life-size bronze horse monument proposed to honour The Canadian;
  • Theodore the Tug Boat to sail through region soon;
  • June 17 modified reopening for Upper Canada Village;
  • Fly-In cancelled, Carman House staying closed, but other activities thriving;
  • Editorial – Municipal reform needed;
  • Ingleside resident makes Top-100 in CBC Searchlight contest;
  • No details yet for youth recreation and sports reopening regulations;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

