SDG Warden Frank Prevost facing multiple sex-related charges

SDG/ORILLIA – Following a police investigation, SDG Warden and South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost was charged with multiple child luring offences and sexual assault.

Prevost, 53, was arrested on June 8 after an online undercover operation by the OPP which involved the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, SD&G and Grenville County OPP detachments, and OPP Digital Forensics investigators.

Prevost faces three counts of Luring a Child, under Section 172.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

He has also been charged with one count of Sexual Assault, under Section 271 of the Criminal Code. That investigation was conducted separately and involved an adult victim.

Prevost was held for a video bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

Prevost is in the middle of his second consecutive term as Warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, and has been in municipal politics for over 20 years. At publication time, Prevost is listed as a sales representative with Century 21 Shield Realty Ltd. in Cornwall.

