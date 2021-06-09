This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 9, 2021

June 9, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Over-budget but project still going ahead this summer;
  • More costly street-scape approved;
  • Landfill decision pushed to 2022;
  • Low water levels prompt IJC public meetings;
  • Planning appeal submitted;
  • Winchester railway overpass under budget;
  • Editorial – Water ticking time bomb;
  • Gibberish – In praise of birthdays;
  • No changes likely for end of year school celebrations;
  • These stories and more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.