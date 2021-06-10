Landfill decision pushed to 2022

MORRISBURG – This was the summer that South Dundas council had expected to make a decision, one way or another about the Matilda Landfill site, but that has changed.

“The future of the Matilda Landfill is still a priority of mine and council,” said Byvelds, when The Leader reached out to him for an update on that file.

The staffer leading that file, Director of Environmental Services Danielle Watson, left her employment with the municipality May 14th citing personal reasons.

Byvelds said that at this time there has been no mention of recruitment for a new director.

Byvelds confirmed for The Leader that South Dundas chief administrative officer Shannon Geraghty is now working with the consultants on the project (WSP) to continue work on the potential expansion and then the future possibilities of either a large expansion or the conversion of the site to a transfer station to meet the needs of the residents of South Dundas.

While Geraghty is now working on that file, that decision will not come to council this summer.

“We would like to see this decision made prior to the summer of 2022,” said Byvelds.

It is probable that the landfill will reach its capacity limit during that time, but the hope is a minor expansion, which is basically an amendment to increase the height of the existing waste mound for an additional 40,000 cubic meters of capacity, will help in that regard.

“One way or another, garbage will have a place somewhere next year,” said Byvelds.

