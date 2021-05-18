Obituary – Gloria Caldwell

Peacefully at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, on Friday May 14, 2021. Gloria Caldwell of Iroquois at the age of 75. Dearly beloved Daughter of the late Graham Caldwell and Esther Caldwell (nee Rosenthal). Loving sister Lyn (Dale) McIntosh of North Gower. Dear Aunt of Erin (Geoff) Campbell and great Aunt of Quinn. Also survived by several cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Cancer Society or the Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com. Interment Iroquois Point Cemetery.

