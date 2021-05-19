This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Morrisburg Canada Day cancelled again;
  • Boat fire at Morrisburg dock;
  • EOHU: Two dose summer possible;
  • Drastic tree cover changes coming to South Dundas parks;
  • MPP punted from working group;
  • Docksyde opens Thursday;
  • UCDSB raises online education alarm;
  • Editorial – A one dose summer failure;
  • Wanderings – Cringeworthy words and phrases;
  • Your letters to the editor;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.