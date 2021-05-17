Obituary – Mildred Gillmor

Peacefully at the Parisien Manor Nursing Home in Cornwall on Saturday, May 8, 2021, Mildred Gillmor (nee Anderson) of Mariatown, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Gillmor. Loving mother of David Gillmor of Mariatown. Mildred will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Sarah and Joseph. She was predeceased by her sisters Carman Wallace, Ina Noffke, Rachel Symons, Ruth Anderson, Hazel Anderson and her brother Ken Anderson.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...