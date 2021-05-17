OPP seek missing Williamsburg man

SOUTH DUNDAS – SD&G OPP are seeking a missing 65-year old man last seen in Williamsburg.

Police responded to a report of missing person last seen Thursday. John David Miller, 65, was seen leaving a residence in Williamsburg May 13th. He was driving a 2004 Volvo A70 with Ontario licence plates (BXHH560) pictured below.

The OPP are seeking to check on the well being of Miller, no foul play is suspected.

Miller is described as being six foot, one inch tall, 250 pounds, with grey hair, a grey beard, blue eyes, and speaks with a British accent.

If you have seen Miller or know of his whereabouts, please contact the SD&G OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

