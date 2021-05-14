Environmental Services director departs

MORRISBURG – South Dundas is now without a key director role within the municipality. Danielle Watson, Director of Environmental Services for the Municipality of South Dundas is leaving her position effective immediately, citing personal reasons.

“The municipality is grateful for all the contributions Danielle has made during her time here,” said CAO Shannon Geraghty in a media release. “We wish Danielle the best on her next venture.”

Watson was hired as a director in early 2020. During her time at the municipality she has navigated issues with South Dundas’ landfills and compost sites, and dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic-related overcrowding issues along the waterfront.

