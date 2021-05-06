Obituary – Marc Pharand

Suddenly at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Marc Pharand of Cornwall, age 30. Loving father of Dion and Raya. Beloved son of Donna Lewis (Duane Gore) of Glen Becker and Marc Pharand (Kathy Servage) of Newington. Dear brother of Ryan Pharand of Cornwall and Jessica Pharand of Gatineau. Maternal grandson of Marjorie Servage of Elma and Diane Raymond of Kemptville. Paternal grandson of Sue Locey of Cornwall. Marc will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to C.H.E.O. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

