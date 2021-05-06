Obituary – Mary Mark

In loving memory of Mary Kathleen Mark (nee Clements) who passed away suddenly at the Dundas Manor Long Term Care Home in Winchester on May 4, 2021. Mary was the only daughter of the late Clarence and Kathleen “Kaye” Clements (nee Chatfield). She was a loving wife to Edward (1931-2014), mother to Darlene (Rick Lascelle), Diana, Douglas, Dorothy (John Kooy) and David (Susan “Buff”). Mary will be remembered as a special grandmother to Cathleen, Douglas, Christa (Jeff), James, Tera (Richard), Ashley (Mark), Ryan (Sarah), Sarah (Stuart) and Alexandra and great-grandmother to Austin, Emjay, Harrison, Ben, Lincoln, Jacob, Colton, Darrick, Owen, Mary-Kate, Elias, Wade, Betsy-Anna and Eleanor. Mary was a dear sister to Robert-deceased, George-deceased (Verna), Roy-deceased (Jessie-deceased) and Gordon-deceased. She was also the daughter-in-law of David and Dorothy Mark (nee Hayes) and sister in-law to members of the Mark family: Dover-deceased (Yasuko “Susan”-deceased), Eileen MacDonald (Joe-deceased), Douglas-deceased (Peggy-deceased), William (Betty), Hilda Casselman-deceased (Clare-deceased), Joyce (deceased), James (Susan), Kenneth (Patricia), Archie-deceased (Evelyn), Ruth Casselman (Wellington-deceased), Gloria Casselman-deceased (Stewart-deceased), Steven (Sherry), Robert and Allen. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private immediate family graveside service will take place at the New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future. Donations to the Activity Department at the Dundas Manor Long Term Care Home in Winchester would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

